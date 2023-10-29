47-year-old man killed after omni bus rams two-wheeler in Perungalathur

October 29, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 47-year-old motorist was killed after being hit by an omni bus near Perungalathur bus stand on GST Road. The police said M. Palani, a resident of Vettuvankani, was riding his two-wheeler when the bus, which was about to stop near the bus stand, hit the vehicle from behind. In the impact, Palani was thrown off and killed on the spot. The body was sent to Chromepet government hospital for a post-mortem. The Guduvanchery Traffic Investigation police arrested the driver of the bus and seized the vehicle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.