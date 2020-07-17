Chennai

47 prisoners clear Board Exam

As many as 47 of the 49 prisoners from various prisons, who appeared in the Plus Two State Board examination at Central Prison-1 Puzhal prison campus in Chennai, cleared the examination on Thursday, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Sunil Kumar Singh said.

The top three rank holders were Pandian (Central Prison, Coimbatore) with 526 marks (87.66%), Thaswanth (Central Prison-1, Puzhal) with 521 marks (86.83%) and Arunpandian (Central Prison, Coimbatore) with 504 marks (84%), he said.

