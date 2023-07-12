47 packaged drinking water containers with fake ISI marks seized in Chennai

July 12, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch office, found 20-litre water containers with fake ISI marks during a raid at Viva Foods and Beverages Unit at Kodambakkam on Wednesday.

Officials seized 47 such containers bearing ISI labels with multiple brand names. BIS licence numbers of different manufacturers were also seized during the operation. The firm did not have a valid BIS licence and violated the BIS Act 2016. A press release said the offence was punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine not less than ₹2 lakh and may extend up to 10 times the value of goods or articles produced or sold.

Residents may report such misuse of the ISI mark to BIS, Chennai branch office, CIT Campus, 4th Cross Road, Taramani. They may also use the BIS Care App or send a mail to cnbo1@bis.gov.in.