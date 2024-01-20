466 drug offenders arrested in 50 days in TN

January 20, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau-CID and Prohibition Enforcement units of the Tamil Nadu Police arrested 466 drug offenders involved in the sale and trafficking of ganja and other narcotic drugs between December and January.

The police said that a total of 758 kg of ganja, 2.02 kg of methamphetamine, 700 tablets of tapentadol and 321 nitrazepam tablets, worth around ₹1.36 crore, along with 15 two-wheelers, a truck, an autorickshaw and two four-wheelers, were seized from the offenders.

A total of 29 accused who were involved in drug-peddling were convicted and sentenced. Also, 16 bank accounts linked to the accused in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases were frozen during this period.

