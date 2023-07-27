46 Irula families, whose huts were washed away in tsunami, to get houses in Tiruvallur district

July 27, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Forty-six families belonging to the Irula community will soon have a house of their own. Various stakeholders, with Tiruvallur district administration as the nodal agency, have joined hands to construct houses for the families at Athipattu in Minjur panchayat union.

It was more of a dream-come-true for the families when the foundation stone for the construction of houses at a cost of ₹2.11 crore was laid on Thursday. It all started last year when the issue was brought to the notice of the district administration.

Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese said an inspection was conducted in the locality. While a portion of the construction cost was covered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, a scheme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the remaining cost had to be sourced. NTPC Tamil Nadu Energy Company Ltd. (NTECL) contributed ₹2.5 lakh for each house under the corporate social responsibility fund.

Earlier, a non-governmental organisation had provided shelters for the Irula families after their huts were destroyed during tsunami. House site patta documents, which was in the name of the Arunodaya Trust, were transferred to the residents’ names to facilitate construction of the houses, he said.

Each house, measuring 320 sq. ft., will be constructed within three or four months. The district administration has sanctioned old age pension and Aadhaar cards to some of the beneficiaries. There are plans to set up an employment shed in the locality for better livelihood opportunities under the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihoods Mission.