450 oxygen cylinders arrive in Chennai from UK

CHENNAI

04 May 2021 11:04 IST

The Indian Air Force airlifted the cylinders; they were collected in Chennai by the Indian Red Cross Society

The Indian Air Force airlifted 450 oxygen cylinders from the United Kingdom to Chennai airport via Cairo, and it reached by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, airport sources said. The cylinders, each holding about 46 litres, were airlifted on the IAF IFC-7221 aircraft. Sources said, the Indian Red Cross Society collected the cylinders at the airport. Another 450 cylinders of the same capacity will also reach Chennai by 11 a.m.

