45 toll plazas resume collection

Even as truck owners and political leaders are questioning the commencement of toll collection, 45 toll plazas began working on Monday.

Local authorities did not permit operation of the three plazas, explained NHAI sources.

S. Selvaraj, a driver who crossed Sulurpet and Naidupet plazas on Monday, said initially they were told that there would be no toll collection for three months.

“But now they are collecting money. This is not fair,” he said.

A few toll plaza operators said not many vehicles were seen on the road. They said they have been asked to keep the plazas open even for less number of vehicles.

Staff exposed

“But we have to employ the same number of persons. We are unnecessarily exposing our staff to dangers due to orders from NHAI,” said a toll operator.

“With the State government continuing with lockdown no public transport vehicles or private vehicles crossed the plaza. Only trucks, government vehicles, ambulances and vehicles with special passes have crossed the plaza. Also a section of vehicles had FASTag without balance since they could not recharge during the lockdown,” said a toll operator.

M.R. Kumaraswamy, president, State Lorry Owners Federation, said they petitioned the State and Central governments asking them to suspend fee collection.

“We are ferrying essential goods despite the shortage of drivers and in such a dangerous situation. The increase in toll rates effected from April 1 was also unfair,” he said.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S. Ramadoss and MDMK leader Vaiko have both questioned the increase in toll rates at the 26 plazas that came into effect from April 1.