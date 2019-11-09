45-mld tertiary treatment plant to be ready next week

The 45-million litres a day capacity tertiary treatment reverse osmosis plant in Koyambedu will be ready for commissioning in a week. Once operational, it will cater to industries in Sriperumbudur and Oragadam, and reduce the stress on freshwater resources.

Elaborating on plans to meet future water demands in Chennai, T. Prabhushankar, executive director, Chennai Metrowater, said the government had provided impetus on wastewater reuse as an all-weather water source to sustain the supply.

Treated wastewater would be conveyed to the industrial belt, including Irungattukottai, through a 68-km pipeline. There are plans to expand the capacity of TTRO plants in Koyambedu and Kodungaiyur, by 15 mld each. Moreover, projects are afoot to treat wastewater and blend it in lakes, and supply it for indirect potable use in Chennai. The projects will be ready by March next year.

A data observatory

He was addressing the Urban Thinkers’ Campus on “Make Chennai Water Positive”, organised by the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with various organisations, including Care Earth Trust.

Chennai will soon have an urban data observatory on a pilot basis, and it will help provide spatial data on various sectors. This has been taken up under the Smart Cities Mission, and will provide recommendations every six months. An integrated mechanism is necessary to address water challenges, said Uma Maheswaran Rajasekar, chair, Urban Resilience, National Institute of Urban Affairs, New Delhi.

Inaugurating the two-day conference, Hans Raj Verma, additional chief secretary, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and State nodal officer, Jal Shakthi Abhiyan, said a convergent approach was essential to conserve natural resources.

Andrew Rudd, urban environment officer, U.N. Habitat, India, and Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, MCCI president, spoke.