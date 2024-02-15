4.5 lakh people in 4 districts have been screened for cancer, says Health Minister

February 15, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Chennai

A total of 4.5 lakh people from Erode, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Kanniyakumari have been screened for cancer, and some of them are undergoing treatment for cervical and breast cancers, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of Youth Health Mela 2024, organised by Cancer Institute, Adyar, (WIA) he said: “In those four districts, camps are being organised to screen about 54 lakh people for various diseases.”

The Youth Mela is a three-day community awareness programme with 50 youth health exhibition stalls, where information relating to substance abuse, diet and nutrition, exercise, and environmental and personal hygiene will be discussed. An awareness CD on ‘Listen to What Your Organs are Saying’ was released on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the government is taking steps to make tobacco-free spaces a possibility, the Minister said, “So far, 6,500 shops have been sealed for selling gutkha and other banned tobacco products,” and added that a new research centre would soon open at Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stressed the need to concentrate on studies and advised students not to give in to distractions. The Director of WIA, Kalpana Balakrishnan, and other officials from the Health Department participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.