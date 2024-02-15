GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4.5 lakh people in 4 districts have been screened for cancer, says Health Minister

He was speaking after inaugurating Youth Health Mela 2024, a three-day community awareness programme, at Cancer Institute, Adyar

February 15, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Ma. Subramanian releasing the awareness CD at the event in Cancer Institute, Adyar, on Thursday.

Ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Ma. Subramanian releasing the awareness CD at the event in Cancer Institute, Adyar, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A total of 4.5 lakh people from Erode, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Kanniyakumari have been screened for cancer, and some of them are undergoing treatment for cervical and breast cancers, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of Youth Health Mela 2024, organised by Cancer Institute, Adyar, (WIA) he said: “In those four districts, camps are being organised to screen about 54 lakh people for various diseases.”

The Youth Mela is a three-day community awareness programme with 50 youth health exhibition stalls, where information relating to substance abuse, diet and nutrition, exercise, and environmental and personal hygiene will be discussed. An awareness CD on ‘Listen to What Your Organs are Saying’ was released on the occasion.

Stating that the government is taking steps to make tobacco-free spaces a possibility, the Minister said, “So far, 6,500 shops have been sealed for selling gutkha and other banned tobacco products,” and added that a new research centre would soon open at Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Institute.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stressed the need to concentrate on studies and advised students not to give in to distractions. The Director of WIA, Kalpana Balakrishnan, and other officials from the Health Department participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.