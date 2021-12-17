₹4.5 crore stolen from apartment, four arrested

CHENNAI

17 December 2021 00:40 IST

The accused entered the flat using a duplicate key

Four persons were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing ₹4.5 crore from a businesswoman’s flat in an apartment at Alwarthirunagar in Valasaravakkam police station limits.

Amelia Jothini Gopalapillai, 58, said in her complaint that she was using the flat for keeping the money that she earned from her firm.

When she visited the house on November 20, she found that ₹4.5 crore cash and 30 sovereigns of jewellery kept in the safe were missing.

Advertising

Advertising

The police studied the CCTV footage and traced the car used by the accused to enter the apartment. They arrested S. Mani, 31, of Mugalivakkam; A. Sathish Kumar, 32, of Chromepet; K. Suresh, 32, of Zamin Royapettah; and P. Arumugam, 49, of Sivaganga.

Over ₹1.35 crore and the car used to commit the crime were seized from them.

Arumugam was wanted in connection with a murder case in Guindy police station limits.

The police said that the accused committed the crime at the instigation of Seenivasan, who was a staff at Ms. Gopalapillai’s firm and some others.

The accused took Sathish Kumar and Suresh, specialists in making keys, to the house and had them make a duplicate key.

When she was not at home, the accused used to steal the cash regularly using the duplicate key.