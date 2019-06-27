₹4.49 lakh compensation for helper

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has awarded a compensation of around ₹4.49 lakh to Munira Begum, a helper at a government school, who suffered a car accident in 2013.

While she was cooking food for schoolchildren near the compound wall of the Government Muslim Higher Secondary school, a car dashed against her and she sustained grievous injuries, she said in her petition.

Ms. Begum sought compensation of ₹10 lakh, which was opposed by Askar All, the car owner, and TaTa Aig Insurance Co. Ltd, the insurance company.

D. Sivakumar, judge, Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, ruled that Ms. Begum sustained injuries in the accident and she was entitled for compensation.

Mr. Askar All said he had sold the car to K. Sheik Abdullah prior to the accident.

The tribunal directed the insurance firm to pay the compensation, with liberty to recover from Mr. Sheik Abdullah, the owner of the offending vehicle.

A compensation of ₹4,49,130 was awarded with future interest at 7.5% per annum from the date of numbering of the petition, on 23.10.2013, till the date of realization, with costs.