442 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Special Correspondent Chennai
September 08, 2022 23:33 IST

Tamil Nadu logged 442 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Chennai continued to register minor variations in daily cases. As many as 85 people tested positive for the infection in the city, taking the tally of cases so far to 7,88,135. Coimbatore reported 62 cases, while 40 people tested positive for the infection in Chengalpattu.

There were 20-plus cases in three districts - Kanniyakumari (24), Erode (22) and Salem (21). Two districts - Perambalur and Ramanathapuram - had no new case of COVID-19. As many as 22 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

The State has reported 35,72,366 cases so far. As many as 463 people, including 72 in Chennai and 54 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 35,29,404.

A total of 4,924 people are undergoing treatment in the State, including 2,157 in Chennai.

