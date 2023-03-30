440 low-floor buses to be bought for persons with disabilities, says Sivasankar 

March 30, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST

The Department of Transport is awaiting the Madras High Court’s judgment for proceeding with the purchase of 2,300 buses through a German-funded project, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to the criticism by AIADMK MLAs P.R.G. Arun Kumar and M. Chakrapani that the proposal remained only on paper, the Minister, who earlier tabled the demand for grants for his department, said the scheme, initiated by the AIADMK government, was not implemented and it ran into legal troubles. However, the present government had taken steps to revive the project and allotted 440 low-floor buses for persons with disabilities. The tender would be called soon. The remaining buses would also be purchased through KfW, a German development bank.

Mr. Sivasankar said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had allotted ₹500 crore during 2022-23 for buying 1,000 buses and re-building 500 old buses. The new buses would start plying in the next four to five months. In the 2023-24 Budget, another ₹500 crore was allotted for buying 1,000 buses and rebuilding of 500 old buses.

The Minister told the Opposition MLAs that the AIADMK government, during 2011-21, had procured 14,489 new buses, whereas the M. Karunanidhi government had purchased 15,005 new buses during 2006-11. The Karunanidhi government had also recruited 48,898 bus crew members in five years, while the AIADMK government could recruit only 38,399 persons in 10 years.

Mr. Sivasankar hailed the free travel for women in ordinary buses as a revolutionary measure, in response to questions from several elected members about the mounting losses incurred by the State transport corporations. He said the ₹2,800 crore in subsidy given by the Chief Minister was helping the corporations. The free bus travel had also helped several sections of women save ₹600-₹1,500 in transport cost a month. The Chief Minister also helped the finances of the department by providing a subsidy of ₹1,500 crore for the students’ bus pass scheme and ₹2,000 crore in diesel subsidy.

He said that as part of the Safe City project under the Nirbhaya Fund, closed circuit television cameras had been fitted in 2,500 buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) at a cost of ₹72.71 crore. The measure helped women travel without fear, especially at night.

The Transport Department has proposed modernisation and commercial development of 12 bus depots of the MTC in three phases. The Thiruvanmiyur, Vadapalani and Vyasarpadi depots will be developed in the first phase and the Tambaram, Tiruvottiyur and Saidapet depots will developed in the second phase.