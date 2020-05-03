Chennai

44 JIPMER staff quarantined

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research has quarantined 44 of its staff who came in close contact with three COVID-19 patients. An elderly woman hailing from Cuddalore admitted at the institute for gastrointestinal ailment and two of her attendants were tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. All three are undergoing treatment at the COVID-19 block. The healthcare workers who had high risk exposure were further assessed.

Forty-four of them have been quarantined and another 40 are under close observation and self-monitoring, JIPMER said in a release on Saturday.

