436 people test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 09, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 436 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the overall tally to 35,72,802.

Chennai reported 87 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore (57) and Chengalpattu (43). Twenty-six people tested positive for the infection in Kanniyakumari and 24 in Erode. There was no new case in two districts - Ariyalur and Kallakurichi.

As many as 442 people, including 75 in Chennai and 58 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries stood at 35,29,846.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State has 4,918 active cases. Chennai accounts for 2,176 active cases. There are 490 active cases in Coimbatore, 271 in Chengalpattu, 213 in Kanniyakumari and 209 in Erode.

As of date, 152 oxygen-supported beds, 179 non-oxygen beds and 42 intensive care beds are occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As many as 18,327 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total to 6,90,73,494.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
health

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app