436 people test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

As many as 436 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the overall tally to 35,72,802.

Chennai reported 87 fresh cases, followed by Coimbatore (57) and Chengalpattu (43). Twenty-six people tested positive for the infection in Kanniyakumari and 24 in Erode. There was no new case in two districts - Ariyalur and Kallakurichi.

As many as 442 people, including 75 in Chennai and 58 in Coimbatore, were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries stood at 35,29,846.

The State has 4,918 active cases. Chennai accounts for 2,176 active cases. There are 490 active cases in Coimbatore, 271 in Chengalpattu, 213 in Kanniyakumari and 209 in Erode.

As of date, 152 oxygen-supported beds, 179 non-oxygen beds and 42 intensive care beds are occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.

As many as 18,327 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total to 6,90,73,494.