434 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Ariyalur and Kallakurichi districts report no fresh cases

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 11, 2022 01:06 IST

Another 434 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Two districts — Ariyalur and Kallakurichi — had no fresh cases. Chennai accounted for 85 cases. There were 59 cases in Coimbatore and 39 in Chengalpattu. There were 21 cases in Erode. A total of 20 districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally so far to 35,73,236. Another 456 persons were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries so far to 35,30,302.

As on date, 4,896 persons were undergoing treatment. They included 2,185 persons in Chennai, 488 in Coimbatore, 269 in Chengalpattu, 211 in Erode and 202 in Kanniyakumari.

As many as 17,632 samples were tested. So far, 6,90,91,126 samples have been tested in the State.

