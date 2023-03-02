‘₹43.20 crore sanctioned for work on 362 roads’

March 02, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, work on the construction of 362 roads in six zones covering a distance of 62.73km is in progress at a cost of Rs. 43.20 crores.

According to a press release from the Greater Chennai Corporation, 334 roads running to a length of 45.5 km are being constructed in Royapuram, Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Valsaravakkam, Adyar and Perungudi for ₹25.20 crores. A work order was announced on February 18, 2023 for the construction of 28 bus roads covering 17.23 km at a cost of ₹18 crore and work is under way.

Orders had been issued to completely mill the existing road before relaying inner and bus roads, and that construction must be carried out at night to avoid disturbing the public and barricades must be erected to signal traffic changes. Upon completion, officials have been directed to inspect the roads and ascertain if they were according to the guidelines.