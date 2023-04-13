432 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

April 13, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 432 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 taking the total number of cases so far to 36,00,237. The State reported another death as a nonagenarian succumbed to the infection.

In Chennai, 117 persons tested positive, while there were 46 cases in Coimbatore and 40 in Chengalpattu. There were 27 cases in Kanniyakumari. Five persons who returned from abroad — three from Oman and one each from Singapore and Thailand — tested positive.

A 96-year-old man from Chennai was admitted to a private hospital on April 10 with complaints of fever and cough for two days. He tested positive for COVID-19. He had coronary artery disease, hypertension and diabetes. He died on April 11 of COVID-19 pneumonia and hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 243 persons were discharged. The State’s active caseload rose to 2,489. The State tested a little over 5,000 samples.