ADVERTISEMENT

₹42.65 lakh fine imposed on contractors who delayed roadwork in five zones

May 12, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has imposed a fine of ₹42.65 crore on contractors who failed to start work even five days after milling of roads.

Shiv Das Meena, Secretary of Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, announced this at a review meeting on Friday.

Mr. Meena instructed the officials to ensure that the contractors executed the work on time, monitor the quality of the newly laid roads and to place a notice board for public safety where construction was on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was noted that work on roads were delayed in Tondiarpet, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Alandur, Adyar and Perungudi zones.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present. 

The Corporation has appealed to the residents to call helpline 1913 to report any delay in relaying of roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US