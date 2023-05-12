HamberMenu
₹42.65 lakh fine imposed on contractors who delayed roadwork in five zones

May 12, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has imposed a fine of ₹42.65 crore on contractors who failed to start work even five days after milling of roads.

Shiv Das Meena, Secretary of Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, announced this at a review meeting on Friday.

Mr. Meena instructed the officials to ensure that the contractors executed the work on time, monitor the quality of the newly laid roads and to place a notice board for public safety where construction was on.

It was noted that work on roads were delayed in Tondiarpet, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Alandur, Adyar and Perungudi zones.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present. 

The Corporation has appealed to the residents to call helpline 1913 to report any delay in relaying of roads.

