424 CCTV cameras inaugurated in Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur and Shastri Nagar  

June 09, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

In Velachery, 150 cameras were geotagged and connected to the CCTV camera control room. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler patrol vehicles were connected with GPS, the staff at control room can monitor the CCTVs

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Thursday inaugurated 424 CCTV cameras which were installed in Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur and Shastri Nagar police station limits. 

The CCTV cameras are being installed at several places to prevent crime and to identify the criminals fast. So far, 62,351 cameras have been installed by the police with the participation of private entities and public and these cameras were under the control of police personnel. 

In pursuance to increase surveillance, the police have installed 424 new cameras focussing on arterial roads, link roads and major streets with public and private partnership. These cameras were connected with internet and separate control rooms established in three police stations to monitor the CCTVs. 

Inaugurating these CCTV cameras and control rooms, Mr. Jiwal said following the request of Greater Chennai Police, the government allocated ₹3.5 crore for maintenance of cameras. 

In Velachery, 150 cameras were geotagged and connected to the CCTV camera control room. Since two-wheeler and four-wheeler patrol vehicles were connected with GPS, the staff at control room can monitor the CCTVs and quickly alert the nearest patrol vehicle in case of any incident. 

Likewise, 20 cameras, which were installed at Besant Nagar beach, were connected to the police booth.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha, the Joint Commissioner of Police, South, M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, P. Magendran, were present.

