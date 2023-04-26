ADVERTISEMENT

421 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

April 26, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 421 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Chennai reported 91 cases, while there were 54 in Coimbatore and 36 in Salem.

An 89-year-old man succumbed to the infection. The octogenarian from Erode was admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Erode on April 20 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for a month. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21. He died on April 26 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

As many as 542 persons were discharged after treatment, while there were 3,463 active cases. A total of 7,085 samples were tested.

