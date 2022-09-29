421 H1N1 influenza, 344 dengue active cases in Tamil Nadu 

ADVERTISEMENT

With Tamil Nadu continuing to report all cases of dengue, H1N1 influenza and COVID-19, public health officials and doctors are underscoring the need to take precautions and seek medical help rather than resorting to self-medication.

Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam said that as on date, there were 421 active cases of H1N1 influenza and 344 active cases of dengue in the State.

All three — H1N1 influenza, dengue and COVID-19 — are under control, he said, adding, “It is important for people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. On our part, we have the required drugs and diagnostic facilities.” He cautioned people against self-medication.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Public Health has already issued guidelines for categorisation of seasonal influenza during screening for home isolation, testing, treatment and hospitalisation. It has also recommended the dosage and duration of influenza anti-viral medication.

Seven patients with dengue and nine patients with H1N1 influenza were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Dean E. Theranirajan said. “The cases have surfaced primarily because of seasonal changes. It is important to keep the warning signs in mind and seek timely medical help,” he said. For dengue, the warning signs include fever for three days that does not respond to paracetamol, pain behind the eyes and occipital headache, and rashes on the fourth day of fever. For H1N1 influenza, the signs include drowsiness, temperature that does not settle with medication, increase in respiratory rate and reduced intake, he said.

S. Ezhilarasi, director of Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, said the number of cases remained the same.

Listing the precautionary measures, she said, “It is important to isolate when one has fever and cough. Wear a mask and use sanitiser. COVID-19 protocols keep the flu away. For dengue, prevent mosquito-breeding and keep the surroundings clean and avoid water stagnation.” She stressed the need to avoid self-medication and to approach the hospital.