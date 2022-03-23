42-year-old pillion rider killed in Tiruttani
Victim and bike rider were not wearing helmets, say police
A 42-year-old resident of Tiruttani died after falling from the two-wheeler on which he was riding pillion on the Tiruttani-Chittoor Main Road on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as M. Munusamy, was pronounced brought dead by the hospital authorities of the Tiruttani Government Hospital. The Tiruttani police have filed a case and are investigating.
A senior police officer said that Babu, along with Munusamy, was proceeding on a two-wheeler to give food to their nephew studying in a private school when both fell down while navigating a speed-breaker.
While Babu had only a few bruises, Munusamy sustained head injury and fainted. Immediately he was rushed to the hospital. Neither of them was wearing a helmet, the police officer said.
