42-year-old man killed by a speeding lorry near Tiruttani

A 42-year-old resident of Pattarai Perumbudur was killed after a speeding lorry collided with the car in which he was travelling on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified as S. Guberan. The body was sent to Tiruttani Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Tiruvallur police said Guberan was returning home in a high-end car from Nagari to Arakkonam when an Andhra Pradesh registered lorry proceeding in the opposite direction at Dharani Varagapuram village collided with his car. He sustained head injuries. The locals retrieved him from the car and sent him in an ambulance but he died in the vehicle.

The Tiruttani police have filed a case and seized the lorry. Further investigation was on.