42-year-old man held for threatening autorickshaw driver with airgun

April 16, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Peravallur police have arrested Joseph, 42, for threatening an autorickshaw driver with an airgun on Saturday.

A senior police official said Kumar, a resident of Peravallur, worked as an autorickshaw driver. After dropping off an elderly woman Beulaa at her relative’s house on Saturday, he asked for more money than what was agreed upon, leading to a heated argument.

The elderly woman called her son Joseph, who arrived and began abusing Mr. Kumar. At one point, Joseph, who is a BJP functionary, threatened the autorickshaw driver with an airgun, the official added. Based on a complained filed by the Mr. Kumar, the Peravallur police arrested Joseph, and he was remanded in judicial custody.

CONNECT WITH US