42 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in State

May 13, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

There were 42 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The daily cases dropped to below 10 in Chennai and Coimbatore. There were five cases in Chennai and four in Coimbatore. Four persons who returned from abroad also tested positive for the infection. A total of 97 persons were discharged. As many as 528 persons were under treatment in the State. The active cases fell below 100 in both Chennai (89) and Coimbatore (99). A total of 6,370 samples were tested in the State. According to Friday’s data, the overall test positivity rate dropped to 0.9%.

