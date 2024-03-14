ADVERTISEMENT

418 Home Guards inducted into Chennai police

March 14, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

As many as 418 Home Guards, who were recently selected, were inducted into the Chennai police following 45-day training. City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Wednesday presided over a passing-out parade ceremony of Home Guards at Rajarathinam Stadium.

Home Guards, which was started in 1963, now functions with the current strength of 2,065 Home Guards (1,792 men and 272 women) in Greater Chennai Police. Home Guards, in coordination with the Police Department, are performing various tasks such as day and night patrol, traffic regulation, bandobust during important festivals, events, emergency situations like disaster, and elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation of this, 418 Home Guards (363 men and 55 women), who were recently selected, were given 45-day training on ground parade, coordination with the police, first-aid, fire fighting and rescue works. Mr. Rathore gave prizes to the Home Guards who performed well during the basic training.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US