418 Home Guards inducted into Chennai police

March 14, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:36 am IST

CHENNAI

As many as 418 Home Guards, who were recently selected, were inducted into the Chennai police following 45-day training. City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Wednesday presided over a passing-out parade ceremony of Home Guards at Rajarathinam Stadium.

Home Guards, which was started in 1963, now functions with the current strength of 2,065 Home Guards (1,792 men and 272 women) in Greater Chennai Police. Home Guards, in coordination with the Police Department, are performing various tasks such as day and night patrol, traffic regulation, bandobust during important festivals, events, emergency situations like disaster, and elections.

In continuation of this, 418 Home Guards (363 men and 55 women), who were recently selected, were given 45-day training on ground parade, coordination with the police, first-aid, fire fighting and rescue works. Mr. Rathore gave prizes to the Home Guards who performed well during the basic training.