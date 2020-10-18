Chennai

4.14 kg gold seized, 3 arrested

Three persons have been arrested and 4.14 kg of gold estimated at ₹2.16 crore was seized at the airport on Friday by Chennai Air Customs.

Customs officials stepped up vigil at the airport following information that gold was being smuggled into the country through a flight from Dubai. Fourteen passengers who arrived by two flights from Dubai were detained. They admitted to hiding gold in their rectum. Officials recovered 38 bundles of gold paste from these passengers. Three passengers were arrested.

