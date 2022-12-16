403 ganja peddlers arrested in three days 

December 16, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

As many as 403 ganja peddlers have been arrested by police across the State since December 12.

Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu said “Operation Ganja Vettai 3.0” was launched on December 12 and in the first three days, 403 peddlers were arrested and 361 kg of ganja recovered. The police had freezed over 15 bank accounts of the peddlers.

The DGP has asked all district superintendents of police and commissioners of police to freeze bank accounts of ganja peddlers who deal in bulk. The police officers were asked to send action taken reports to the superior officers concerned.