402 narcotic offenders arrested in Tamil Nadu since February 15

March 16, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Prohibition Enforcement Unit of the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID said 402 accused involved in the sale and trafficking of drugs and narcotics had been arrested across the state between February 15 and March 15. In this period, 1,827 kg of ganja, 400 g of methaqualone, 130 g of methamphetamine, 250 g of amphetamine, 150 g of pseudoephedrine, over 1,500 painkiller tablets, worth ₹2.02 crore in total, along with 30 two-wheelers, five autorickshaws, six four-wheelers, and one boat have been seized. Six bank accounts of the accused were also frozen, said a press release.

