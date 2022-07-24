4,000 policemen to be drafted to provide security for Chess Olympiad

Director General of Police orders selection of personnel from across Tamil Nadu

The State police force has planned to draft 4,000 police personnel under various categories to provide security for the 44 th International Chess Olympiad to be held in Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10.

A senior police officer said the Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu had ordered the drafting of a huge contingent of police personnel to provide security for the participants and the VIPs participating at the global event.

The security force, comprising 4,000 police personnel, will be drawn from various parts of the State, for which accommodations and food arrangements have already been prepared. The police personnel will be deputed on special duty for 17 days from July 25 to August 10, providing security for five sectors – personal, transport, route, venue and accommodation.

The Home Department, based on the request of the DGP, has sanctioned a feeding amount of ₹1.70 crore for the 4,000 police personnel. With police personnel to be drawn from various parts of the State, the Chengalpattu district administration has made arrangements to provide accommodation for the police personnel in marriage halls.

The 4,000 police personnel will include 100 Inspectors, 380 sub-inspectors and 3,520 head and police constables, posted in 28 teams, which will report to the Chengalpattu District Superintendent of Police G. Suguna Singh at the special control room set up in Mamallapuram.