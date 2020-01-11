400 sovereigns of gold, ₹20 lakh stolen in Ponneri

Over 400 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹20 lakh in cash were stolen from the house of a BJP functionary in Mettupalayam, Ponneri.

R.M.R. Janakiraman, 60, a national council member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is a farmer by profession. His family was busy with preparations for the marriage of his niece in the city.

His daughter and daughter-in-law, who live abroad, had come down for the wedding.

They had brought jewellery from bank lockers to the house and kept them in a steel almirah and suitcases.

“On Thursday afternoon, we went to the city for shopping. I always return home in the night, but had to stay back in the city. In the morning, I received a call from the domestic help that the door was open,” Mr. Janakiraman said.

The police said that unidentified persons had gained entry to the house after opening the locks.

There was not much damage to the locks, but the almirahs were opened and things were scattered. Diamond and gold jewellery, along with cash, was missing.

Investigation begins

On a complaint from Mr. Janakiraman, police personnel from the Minjur police station began an enquiry into the break-in.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Pavan Kumar also inspected the spot.

Fingerprint experts were called in to collect samples from the spot.

Three special teams have been constituted to crack the case.