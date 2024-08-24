40 years of SCARF celebrated

At the 40 years celebration of Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) on Friday, Arun Jain, chairman and managing director, Intellect Design Arena Limited, inaugurated SCARF Training Academy for Education and Research.

Addressing the gathering, he said that building institutions was a difficult task. It requires culture, value, compassion, leadership and inspiration for a company or NGO to be converted into an institution, and SCARF was an institution, he said.

Talking about mental health issues, he observed that the world was moving towards loneliness, more nuclear families and high pressures in the corporate sector. He spoke about Mission Samriddhi that was set up with funds from Polaris with a focus on rural India. It has a framework of holistic development at the panchayat level, he said, raising the need for resources to acknowledge mental health issues in villages. He stressed on the role of parents, teachers, corporates, families and community for mental wellness, and to create capacity and competency at a large scale.

S. Viji, chairman, Sundaram Finance Ltd, said that very few NGOs were involved in research and academics and SCARF was one of them. Mr. Jain felicitated staff members of SCARF on the occasion. R. Thara, vice chair, SCARF and R. Padmavati, director of SCARF also spoke.

