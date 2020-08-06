40 year-old man held under Pocso

CHENNAI

06 August 2020 23:53 IST

All Women Police, Guindy, on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl near Perungudi.

According to police sources, the name of the offender has been given as Prabakaran, 40, of Thiruvanmiyur who has been working as a security guard in a property in Thiruvanmiyur. The offender had a relationship with the mother of the victim three years ago. A couple of days ago, he sexually assaulted the child. He fled the spot as she raised an alarm. Accompanied by relatives, she nabbed him at Thiruvanmiyur and thrashed him. He was subjected to interrogation by police after he was handed over.

