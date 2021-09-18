40-year-old man arrested for murdering wife in Royapettah

CHENNAI

18 September 2021 03:55 IST

Personnel from the Ice House police station on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man for murdering his wife in Royapettah following a domestic quarrel.

Police identified the accused as D. Subramani, of Tindivanam, Villupuram, a mason by profession, who was married to Kanimozhi, of Royapettah. The couple quarrelled frequently. On Friday, after they fought, he took a roller stone and threw it on her head before fleeing.

Kanimozhi succumbed to her injuries before help could arrive. On her brother A. Kandavel’s complaint, the police arrested Subramani and remanded him in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising