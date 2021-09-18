Chennai

40-year-old man arrested for murdering wife in Royapettah

Personnel from the Ice House police station on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man for murdering his wife in Royapettah following a domestic quarrel.

Police identified the accused as D. Subramani, of Tindivanam, Villupuram, a mason by profession, who was married to Kanimozhi, of Royapettah. The couple quarrelled frequently. On Friday, after they fought, he took a roller stone and threw it on her head before fleeing.

Kanimozhi succumbed to her injuries before help could arrive. On her brother A. Kandavel’s complaint, the police arrested Subramani and remanded him in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2021 4:18:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/40-year-old-man-arrested-for-murdering-wife-in-royapettah/article36528182.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY