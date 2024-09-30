ADVERTISEMENT

40-year-old killed after a portion of compound wall in Perambur railway station collapses

Published - September 30, 2024 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was killed after a compound wall located at Perambur railway station fell on him on Saturday night. 

A senior officer of the City Police said Balamurugan, a resident of Perambur, was engaged in hotel business and was walking near the Perambur railway station when a portion of the compound wall, where some construction work was in progress by the Southern Railway, collapsed on him. Balamurugan was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital. However, within a few hours of his admission he died not responding to treatment. 

The Sembium Police have filed a case and are investigating.

