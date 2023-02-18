40 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen from flat in West Mambalam 

February 18, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

A man posing as a plumber stole 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house on Friday.

The police said Venkatasamy, 65, and his wife Padmavathi, 62, live in an apartment on Raju Street, West Mambalam. Mr. Venkatasamy was searching for a plumber for repair work in his flat. When Ms. Padmavathi was alone at home on Friday, a man entered the house after introducing himself as a plumber. He went around every room in the house.

After he left the house, she went into the bedroom and was shocked to see the steel cupboard ransacked. About 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery were stolen from the house.

The Ashok Nagar police have taken up investigation into the complaint lodged by the family.