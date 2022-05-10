40 persons test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

A total of 40 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Eleven districts reported fresh infections. Chennai accounted for 23 cases, while there were six cases in Chengalpattu. There were two cases each in Coimbatore and Tiruvallur, while the remaining seven districts reported one case each.

So far, the State has reported 34,54,431 COVID-19 cases. Another 53 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 34,15,965.

The State has a total of 441 active cases. Chennai’s active caseload stood at 231, followed by Chengalpattu (122). There were nil active cases in 15 districts.

As many as 12,231 samples were tested in the State, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,63,25,484.

Currently, 26 beds are occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals. Chennai’s bed occupancy figure is 13, of which three are ICU beds.