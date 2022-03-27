40% of permanent conservancy workers leave early in three wards

March 27, 2022 21:52 IST

Corporation officials checked wards 58, 59 and 61 in north Chennai on March 19

Around 40% of conservancy workers who are on the rolls of the Greater Chennai Corporation have been found to leave early without sweeping the streets allocated to them.

The Corporation has around 8,000 conservancy workers on its rolls and a total of 19,000 workers, including 11,000 private employees, in all 15 zones.

After the new council took charge, the Corporation started identifying permanent workers who failed to keep their streets clean. Vigilance officials were directed to curb dereliction among these workers.

The workers have to sign the attendance register at 7 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. every day, a practice meant to ensure that they do not leave the designated roads without sweeping 500 metre of streets during the stipulated time. The workers must stay in the streets allocated to them, cleaning them at frequent intervals. They can leave only after signing the attendance register at 1.30 p.m.

A check conducted on March 19 revealed that around 40% of the workers in wards 58, 59 and 61 in north Chennai did not sign the attendance register at 1.30 p.m. after reporting for work at 7 a.m. Many of them left their streets after signing the register. “An investigation is under way,” an official said.

According to representatives of conservancy workers, most of the permanent workers are employed in the zones of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur and Anna Nagar. The work has been privatised at 10 zones and in parts of Ambattur, some permanent workers are still on the rolls in all the 15 zones.

The representatives allege that around 40% of the conservancy workers pay a portion of their salary to conservancy inspectors so that they will be allowed to leave early without sweeping the streets.

But the conservancy inspectors claim that many of the workers, especially women, are sick because of their prolonged exposure to pollution. They are permitted to go home after a few hours of work on humanitarian grounds.

Ward 59 councillor Saraswati said a large number of the conservancy workers sweeping important roads like Wall Tax Road were absent because many of them were about to retire soon. “We have started talking to the conservancy workers, persuading them to sweep the streets properly. I told the workers that the residents who have elected me want the workers to sweep the roads properly. We may need at least 100 additional workers for our ward to keep the streets clean. Residents have also requested more Metro Water workers to rectify the problem of overflowing sewage,” she said.

Ward 62 councillor Jagadeesan said the residents requested better street-cleaning and the streets were being inspected every day for issues caused by inadequate cleaning to be set right.

Perambur Jamalia resident Ahmed Sirajuddin said the frequent visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to north Chennai helped to improve cleaning of bus routes and important roads. “However, conservancy workers in charge of many interior roads in north Chennai are not sweeping the roads. We look forward to a lot of improvement in conservancy operations during this regime,” he said.