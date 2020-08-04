4 persons die; 178 new cases reported in U.T.

Four persons died of COVID-19 on Monday even as 178 new cases were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours. The deaths rose to 56, active cases to 1,515 and the cumulative total to 3,982 cases.
While three patients passed away at the IGMCRI, one succumbed in JIPMER, S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said.
The infection rate was 22.8% — 178 testing positive out of 782 samples — and the fatality rate 1.4%.
Puducherry accounted for 125 new admissions, Karaikal nine, Yanam 42 and Mahe two.
Currently, there are 1,032 active cases in Puducherry (331 at IGMCRI, 341 at JIPMER, 294 in COVID care centres and 66 to be shifted), 57 in Karaikal GH, 151 in Yanam GH and two in Mahe. A total of 273 patients are in home isolation — 256 in Puducherry and 17 in Yanam.
With 102 patients discharged during the past 24 hours, the total stood at 2,411. So far, 41,540 samples have been tested, of which 36,894 were negative and the results of 388 tests are awaited.
