4 kill man for not repaying loan, arrested

The Washermenpet police have arrested four suspects, including a woman, for allegedly murdering a worker of the Greater Chennai Corporation who failed to repay a debt.
The names of the arrested were given as Sasi, 42, Vadivelu, 30, Sathya, 32, and Chithra, 27, all from Washermenpet.
Police said the victim had been identified as Jegananthan, 45, a resident of Moolakothalam who worked in the local cemetery.
The suspects demanded repayment of a loan that Jegannathan had taken from one of them some time ago. As he failed to repay the loan, the four allegedly attacked him as a result of which he died on the spot, the police said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath