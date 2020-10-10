Chennai

4 kill man for not repaying loan, arrested

The Washermenpet police have arrested four suspects, including a woman, for allegedly murdering a worker of the Greater Chennai Corporation who failed to repay a debt.

The names of the arrested were given as Sasi, 42, Vadivelu, 30, Sathya, 32, and Chithra, 27, all from Washermenpet.

Police said the victim had been identified as Jegananthan, 45, a resident of Moolakothalam who worked in the local cemetery.

The suspects demanded repayment of a loan that Jegannathan had taken from one of them some time ago. As he failed to repay the loan, the four allegedly attacked him as a result of which he died on the spot, the police said.

