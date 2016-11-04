4 held in TNSCB staff murder case

The city police on Thursday apprehended four more people in connection with the murder of a Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) staff.

I. Manimaran (53), a revenue inspector with TNSCB and the secretary of one of the unions, was also a DMK functionary in Kolathur. Police said he was kidnapped and murdered by Mahesh of Royapuram.

Following a complaint, the Peravallur police arrested Mahesh (40), who claimed to be a reporter with a local magazine, and his accomplice Surya (37), of Ennore, on Wednesday. Four others were arrested on Thursday. — Staff Reporter