4 held for robbing pawn broker

The city police arrested four men involved in a robbery case, where over five kg of gold jewellery and cash were taken away from a pawn shop in Royapuram, on Sunday.

In his complaint, Ramesh Chand Ranka — who runs the pawn shop — alleged that a gang robbed him on June 10 at knife point. The intruders approached him under the ruse of seeking a loan.

A special police team apprehended G. Chandrachozan (40) of Kasimedu and S. Venkatesan (24) of Thiruvannamalai on October 17. During interrogation, the duo confessed and gave the names of the four others who were also involved in the crime. A. Ranjith (25) of Royapuram, S. Hendry Charles (39) of Vettuvankeni, M. Saravanan (28) of Injambakkam and E. Parthiban (26) of Mandaveli, were arrested and four kg of gold jewellery, Rs. 15 lakh in cash, three cars and three two-wheelers from the accused. — Staff Reporter



