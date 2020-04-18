4 held for making arrack

With Tasmac shops remaining shut due to the lockdown, two youth in the city decided to make arrack, only to be nabbed by the police.

They were later let off with a warning.

Rahul, an IT staff, and his friend Vinodh Raj, a marketing executive, were habitual tipplers. “They decided to make arrack in their house. The duo watched videos on YouTube and other online platforms and procured grapes, jaggery and other materials to make arrack,” said a police officer.

However, the neighbours smelt bad odour emanating from Rahul’s house and alerted the police.

The Teynampet police also arrested a duo who prepared arrack after watching TikTok videos.

According to the police, Raja of Teynampet, and his friend George Joseph, both auto drivers, were not able to consume alcohol as the Tasmac outlet in their area was shut and their movement was crippled due to the lockdown.

Raja used to frequently watch TikTok videos on his mobile phone and came across a video circulated by a youth on the preparation of arrack. He shared the plan with his friend Joseph and they fermented the ingredients in their house. The neighbours who smelt the odour alerted the police. They were arrested and released later.

Recently, the city police raided a premises where arrack was under preparation in a water pumping station in Tondiarpet.