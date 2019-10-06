4 held for death of rail passenger

Government Railway Police on Saturday arrested four persons, including a juvenile, on the charge of causing the death of a railway passenger while attempting to steal his mobile.
Shanthin Nadasa, 26, was travelling in the general compartment of GT Express with his family. He was sitting near the door and looking at his phone. When the train neared Athipet Pudunagar station late on Friday, four persons standing near the track attempted to snatch his phone. While attempting to save the phone, the victim fell from the train and came under its wheels.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor