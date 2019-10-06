4 held for death of rail passenger

Government Railway Police on Saturday arrested four persons, including a juvenile, on the charge of causing the death of a railway passenger while attempting to steal his mobile.

Shanthin Nadasa, 26, was travelling in the general compartment of GT Express with his family. He was sitting near the door and looking at his phone. When the train neared Athipet Pudunagar station late on Friday, four persons standing near the track attempted to snatch his phone. While attempting to save the phone, the victim fell from the train and came under its wheels.